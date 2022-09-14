Ex-ref says Spurs could be in ‘big trouble’ after serious UCL footage

Despite kicking their Champions League campaign off with a 2-0 win against Marseille, according to former referee Keith Hackett, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves in hot water after large sections of fans were filmed fighting with their French rivals.

Footage of the clashes emerged on social media and Hackett believes that even though the scenes unfolded a week ago, UEFA could still take retrospective action.

Ugly scenes at Tottenham stadium. Started with Marseille fans throwing a few missiles at Spurs fans, before escalating into a fight with stewards. Riot police arrived to calm things down.#Spurs #Marseille #ucl #fight #steward #attack pic.twitter.com/wZ21e3xKyc — Andrej N. (@_walkeran) September 7, 2022

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett said: “I think Tottenham are probably in big trouble.

“What we have to understand is there is a match delegate appointed by UEFA. Usually, it’s a guy with a strong administrative background. He’s there as the contact between the clubs and UEFA, he’s the UEFA man at the stadium.

“Part of his remit is to report on various things. He’ll do a walk around the stadium before the game to ensure that enough gates are open, access into the stadium is OK and there’s no problems externally.

MORE: Two ways Potter will be an upgrade on Tuchel at Chelsea, according to former Premier League ace

“This is a real problem. Two sets of fans were throwing things at each other.

“The first question is UEFA will look to see if there’s a history of Tottenham Hotspur in this area. Has there been any previous problems with ground security and incidents of this kind?

“If there isn’t then Tottenham can expect a substantial fine. If they have got previous Tottenham could well be in for a closure of the ground, no spectators in.

“UEFA are really keen on that particular scenario. They will be investigating it. The disciplinary panel will be looking at the number of security people, the pre-planning arrangements, and where was the security? We know security came in with the helmeted police officers coming in.

“Watch this space. Usually, UEFA take a dim view of this type of behaviour. When it’s an English club they get microscopic.”