Fabrizio Romano reveals why Chelsea are targeting Christoph Freund

Chelsea are in talks with Red Bull Salzburg’s Christoph Freund regarding a possible behind-the-scenes role at the club.

After bringing in Graham Potter as Chelsea manager, Todd Boehly is now looking to strengthen his backroom team.

One of the main reasons Potter was so successful at Brighton was due to having an excellent team behind him, and Boehly now wants to rebuild the infrastructure at Chelsea.

One man who has been linked with a role at Chelsea is Red Bull Salzburg’s Freund, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that talks between the two parties have been positive.

Romano has also explained why Boehly believes Freund would be a welcome addition at Chelsea.

“Many of Salzburg stars have joined the club thanks to Freund, including Benjamin Sesko and Erling Haaland (who was already “famous” at Molde, of course). He’s great at identifying talents and has a vision for the future, this is why he’s one of the most attractive candidates for Chelsea,” said Romano.

With such an excellent academy structure and coaching staff, bringing in young, up-and-coming players to the club could be a smart recruitment strategy.

The model at Salzburg has always been to develop young players and create a significant profit on them, and they possess many success stories over the years.