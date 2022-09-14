Football teams in Sheffield face ‘strongest possible’ punishment for playing after Queen’s death

An amateur Sunday league football team based in Sheffield are set to be investigated because they played a friendly match after the Queen’s death.

Sheffield International FC took to Twitter before their scheduled game against Byron House to inform fans that the competitive match had been changed to a friendly. However, shortly before the game was set to go ahead, the team posted another update which read: “Someone has snitched on us so now even the friendly is off”.

The team then added that the friendly match had been changed to an open training session and ‘if that gets cancelled we’ll have a game of rugby seeing as that’s deemed respectful enough’.

On the day of the training session, which was the weekend after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Sheffield International FC then provide another update on Twitter which read: “Silly billies. Everyone’s turned up in their match kit”.

A few minutes later, an image was posted which showed Sheffield International FC shaking hands with their opponents and a caption that read: “Oh wow! Byron House have arrived! Fancy seeing them here!”

Following the team’s decision to play, the Sheffield and District Fair Play League condemned the “disrespectful and despicable behaviour”.

A statement read: “There will be an investigation into this matter, in conjunction with the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA, and these two teams will be dealt with in the strongest possible terms.”