Former Tottenham star Marcus Edwards has confirmed he would like to return to the Premier League one day.

Edwards started his football career at Tottenham, but failed to make a Premier League appearance before being sold to Vitória de Guimarães.

Since moving to Portugal, Edwards has really kicked on, earning himself a move to Sporting Lisbon. Moving away from Tottenham at a young age was a brave decision from Edwards, but it appears to have already paid off, with the young winger playing a pivotal role in their victory over his former club Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

However, following the game, in an interview with BT Sport, Edwards confirmed he would like to return to the Premier League one day.

“It’s home, so of course, I want to come back there [to the Premier League] one day. I just focus on what I’m doing here for now,” as relayed by Sky Sports.

Sometimes, if you’re not being offered regular football in England, then moving abroad to progress your career can be hugely beneficial. We saw with Jadon Sancho, who made the decision to move to Borussia Dortmund to express himself, and he’s now returned to the Premier League with Manchester United.

If Edwards can emulate a similar career path to Sancho in the next few years, then he’s certainly doing something right.

Unfortunately for him, Tottenham weren’t willing to give him a chance in the first team, but they could be living to regret that decision after the way he has progressed.