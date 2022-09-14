Newcastle United have reportedly reached a pre-agreement to seal the transfer of Garang Kuol in January, according to reports in the Australian press.

Kuol, who plays for the Central Coast Mariners, is expected to sign a four-year deal at St James’ Park after agreeing terms.

The 17-year-old is a very highly rated youngster, and could already earn as much as £25,000 a week at Newcastle, if reports are to be believed.

Kuol is yet to win a senior cap for the Australian national team, so there could be some issues regarding his work permit.

The report adds that Kuol is likely to go out on loan once he completes a move to NUFC.