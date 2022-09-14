Graham Potter has given the go-ahead for Chelsea to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol next summer.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the summer, Chelsea prioritised bringing in defenders during the transfer window. Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly were brought to the club, but with Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, a long-term replacement will be necessary in the near future.

Leipzig defender Gvardiol has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, especially under Thomas Tuchel, but now, according to Fichajes, Potter has also given the go-ahead for Chelsea to pursue the Croatian defender.

At just 20 years old, Gvardiol is already a regular for Leipzig. Gvardiol can provide Chelsea with an instant option in defence as well as a long-term solution.

Gvardiol played 46 games in all competitions last season, showing that he’s capable of playing at the highest level.

The Croatian international is comfortable playing on the left of a back three, so slotting into Chelsea’s system shouldn’t be an issue.

With ten appearances for his country already, experience shouldn’t be an issue for the young defender.