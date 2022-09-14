Half a million robbed from Bayern Munich star’s house whilst playing Barcelona

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller had his house robbed last night whilst the German was playing Barcelona in the Champions league. 

Bayern were victorious over the La Liga giants winning the match 2-0 and making a big statement in Group C. Two goals in the second half from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane helped the Bavarian side to three points and eased some of the pressure on the German club’s manager, Julian Nagelsmann, after some poor recent results.

Muller started the match for Bayern Munich and played the full 90 minutes but would soon realise after the match that his house was broken into and went straight home.

According to the German outlet, BILD, the Bayern star had around $500,000 worth of cash, jewellery and valuables stolen from him by burglars and it is unknown as of now whether anyone was in the house at the time.

The incident happened at around 22:00 local time on Tuesday night, states BILD via Marca, and there is still no trace of the thieves and investigations are already underway.

Updates on the situation are likely to follow in the coming days.

