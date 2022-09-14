Journalist Ross Gregory has claimed he never wants to see new signing Loris Karius play for Newcastle.

Karius was recently brought in to provide cover for Nick Pope after Martin Dubravka joined Manchester United.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper was signed on a free transfer, but journalist Gregory has claimed he never wants to see the new signing in a Newcastle shirt.

“They’ve moved quickly, they’ve got the position filled. Hopefully, you know, let’s all be brutally honest about this – hopefully, we never see him in a Premier League game because that would mean there was an issue with Nick Pope and that he’s been injured,” said Gregory, speaking on the NUFC Matters Podcast.