“I don’t think he goes” – Pundit thinks Liverpool star will not be going to the World Cup

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s start to the season has not been smooth sailing and has received a lot of criticism over the last few weeks.

Overall, it has been a tough start to the campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side but it seems to be the Liverpool right-back that is receiving a lot of the slack for his defensive capabilities.

Last week’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli was the low point of the season for Liverpool with Alexander-Arnold performing well below par and had his performance picked apart by many pundits and writers in the aftermath.

The England star had a role to play in Ajax’s equaliser last night also and former Liverpool player and now pundit, Danny Murphy, believes the Reds right-back will not be going to the World Cup in November.

What did Danny Murphy say about the Liverpool right-back?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy stated about Alexander-Arnold’s World Cup chances: “I don’t think he goes. I don’t think Gareth will pick him.”

The pundit then said: “Would I pick him? Yes!

Murphy then went on to explain this by saying: “The thing Trent gives you that none of the others do, even if you don’t start him, he can do things from an attacking point of view that the others can’t.

“He sees passes they don’t see and he can cross a ball better than any of them.”

Alexander-Arnold’s form will be a worry for England boss Gareth Southgate but with his quality, it is hard to see him being left behind should his performances pick up. The Liverpool right-back will of course have to earn his spot over the remaining weeks leading up to the tournament and if he doesn’t, then Murphy may be right in suggesting that he won’t be going to Qatar.