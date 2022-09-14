Poland national team manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has strongly suggested that Jan Bednarek was ready to join West Ham right at the end of the summer.

The Southampton defender, currently on loan at Aston Villa, was strongly linked with the Hammers by talkSPORT and others, but in the end it seems a detail couldn’t be finalised in time.

It seems Bednarek was determined to get the move to the London Stadium, though, with his national team boss shedding some light on the player’s feelings.

“Jan [Bednarek] told me such a nice sentence that he fell asleep as a West Ham United player, and woke up as a player of Aston Villa,” Michniewicz said.

He added: “First, he talked to David Moyes, who invited him to West Ham and said that he needed a defender because the one they had brought for €35million had suffered a serious injury

“And Jan was determined to go there. He wanted to compete with the other centre-backs. West Ham have a lot of games because they also play in the [Europa] Conference League. But then Steven Gerrard called him and the conversation was different.”