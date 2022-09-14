Leeds United have been tipped to go back in for the transfer of Watford forward Joao Pedro in January.

The Whites were close to getting a deal done for the Brazilian, who has been compared with his compatriot Roberto Firmino, and it seems Leeds Live now think he’s set to be one of their priority targets again ahead of the winter.

Pedro has shone in the Championship, and is surely good enough to be making the step up to playing in the Premier League.

Newcastle were also linked with the talented 20-year-old during the summer, and it remains to be seen if they might also provide competition for his signature.

Leeds would do well to win the race for Pedro, who looks like he’d be a perfect fit for manager Jesse Marsch.