Legendary Arsenal figure thinks the Gunners can win the Premier League this season

Arsenal have got their season off to a flyer and currently sit top of the Premier League.

The Gunners’ defeat against Manchester United was their only loss of the season so far and yet still, Mikel Arteta’s side were the better team at Old Trafford.

Arsenal’s recruitment this summer has been praised by many and the general consensus around the club at present is that a special campaign is ahead for Arteta’s side.

What that entails is unknown but legendary Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, thinks that his former club can go all the way to the Premier League title this season.

Wenger was speaking at an event to promote David Dein’s new book – ‘Calling the Shots’ – when he was asked about his former club.

“The team has no weak position. They have young, promising players. They bought well this summer,” the former Gunners boss stated via Sky Sports.

“Overall, I would say there is no dominating team, completely dominating team [in the Premier League] and that Arsenal has a chance because the potential is there and hopefully they can do it.

“At least to be in the top four and why not? I think you can’t even rule out the fact they can fight for the title.”

Many expect Manchester City to win the league again this season but Pep Guardiola’s side have already dropped points in two games so far. Every team has shown some bit of weakness early on and with a World Cup thrown into the middle of the campaign, maybe that is a recipe for a surprise and there is no reason why that cannot be Arsenal with what they have shown so far.