Liverpool linked with Real Madrid star who Fabrizio Romano said would be “perfect” for Premier League clubs

Liverpool could reportedly make a bid to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio in January.

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding Asensio’s future at Real Madrid. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the Spaniard was offered to Premier League clubs during the summer.

With his contract at Real Madrid expiring at the end of the season, Asensio could be on his way out the door, with Romano confirming there is no agreement to extend his current deal.

Now, according to SPORT, Liverpool could make a bid to sign Asensio in January, but will face competition from AC Milan and Arsenal.

Asensio was regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Europe before he suffered some devastating knee injuries, and there are question marks as to whether he could adapt to life in the Premier League.

However, Romano believes the Spanish international would be perfect for the English game.

“I think he would be perfect in the Premier League, or in the Bundesliga, but also in Serie A, as AC Milan has appreciated him for a long time,” said Romano.

The Italian journalist clearly believes in Asensio and the talent he possesses, and with it looking increasingly unlikely that he will sign a new contract at Real Madrid, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.