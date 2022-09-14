Pundit makes damning claim about Liverpool summer signing

Liverpool FC
Gabriel Agbonlahor has made a pretty damning comment about Liverpool’s big summer signing Darwin Nunez, saying that the Reds look better without him in the team at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp started Diogo Jota up front instead of Nunez for the 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League last night, and it’s fair to say it was a generally much-improved performance from the Merseyside giants.

How much of that is down to Jota starting over Nunez is up for debate, but Agbonlahor certainly seems to think Jota made them look better than Nunez has so far this season.

Watch below for the analysis from the former Aston Villa striker on talkSPORT…

It’s fair to say Nunez has not made the most convincing start for Liverpool since his big move from Benfica in the summer, and some fans may be starting to wonder if the club got it wrong with this deal.

The Uruguay international was hugely impressive for Benfica last season, and it may well be that he’ll eventually settle in and perform better for Liverpool.

LFC need results now, however, so it will be interesting to see if Jota can continue to keep Nunez out of the team.

