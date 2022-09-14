Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains club’s stance on rumoured €100m Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool are rumoured to have made a late transfer bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of such an offer.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano suggests this was not the kind of midfield signing the Reds were targeting this summer, as they’re waiting to make a big investment in that position in 2023.

Valverde has shone for Real Madrid and could undoubtedly have been a great option for Liverpool to strengthen in that problem position, but Romano also believes Los Blancos were never keen to discuss the potential sale of the Uruguay international after already letting Casemiro leave to join Manchester United this summer.

Responding to the transfer rumours involving Valverde and Liverpool, Romano said: “I’ve no updates on Valverde, despite Liverpool links.

“I’m told they wanted an opportunity and not a top player at the end of the market as they will focus on new midfielder in 2023.

“Real Madrid never wanted to discuss Valverde’s exit as they already lost Casemiro.”

Given how reliable a source Romano is when it comes to the transfer market, it perhaps seems unlikely that the Valverde story is entirely accurate.

The 24-year-old may well be someone Liverpool admire, but it doesn’t sound like he was a priority for them this summer, or that a deal was ever particularly likely.