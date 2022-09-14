Potential Man United buyer eyes up world class sporting director as preferred candidate

Manchester United could try to hire Luis Campos as their sporting director if Sir Jim Ratcliffe ends up purchasing the club from the Glazer family.

The Glazers have long been hugely unpopular among Man Utd fans, and one imagines many Red Devils supporters will be desperate to see Ratcliffe come in and kick-start a new era at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire continues to be linked with an interest in United, and Le Parisien claim he would look to poach Campos from PSG if he did buy the Premier League giants.

Campos has done hugely impressive work throughout his career, most notably in spells with Monaco and Lille, and he currently holds an advisory role at PSG.

United’s transfer business hasn’t been the best in recent years, so bringing in an expert at recruitment like Campos could be a superb move.

MUFC need to get better at identifying bargains in the market and bringing in players before their peak years, having blown money on flops such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria, Harry Maguire, Alexis Sanchez and others in the last few years.