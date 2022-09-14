Former Man United ace offers selection advice to Erik ten Hag for next Europa League game

Manchester United could do with making some changes and playing a stronger team in the next Europa League match, after a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week.

That’s the view of former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick, who told CaughtOffside that he didn’t feel the players who game in last Thursday did themselves any favours with a flat display at Old Trafford.

Man Utd had been starting to show some improved form under Erik ten Hag, winning four games in a row against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal.

However, they were not at their best against Sociedad, and Chadwick now wants to see Ten Hag go all out to win the upcoming game against Sheriff Tiraspol.

“It was a really disappointing result. Obviously there was a bit of a strange atmosphere with the game coming so soon after the news of the Queen dying. It was quite a strange game, the atmosphere wasn’t really what you’d expect at Old Trafford,” Chadwick said.

“Ten Hag made a few changes to the team and I think it was a disappointing performance, the team didn’t create much. The players who came in didn’t do themselves a huge amount of favours.

“I think the manager probably needs to bring back the players that have done so well in the last four games. With the postponements at the weekend, maybe there’s an opportunity for a stronger line up, I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to the team that was getting results.

“United need to win, so I think it makes sense to play the strongest team and the players who made an appearance last week dropping out again.”

It’s been an inconsistent start to the season for United under their new manager, but this competition could be a real opportunity for the Dutch tactician to challenge for major silverware.