Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of first game since being sacked by Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly took charge of his first game since he left Old Trafford last year.

The Norwegian tactician was sacked by Man Utd after a dire run of form, which included a 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool and a 4-1 defeat away to Watford.

Despite being a club legend from his playing days with the Red Devils, Solskjaer never quite looked up to the job of managing such a big team, and he’s been out of work since.

Still, according to a report from the Sun, Solskjaer returned to the dugout to manage Kristiansund Under-14s, having supposedly rejected a number of other offers.

Solskjaer’s son is part of the team, and they won the game against Blindheim.

“It should be serious, but it should also be fun. I hope I can contribute to giving the players good habits,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Sun.

“Who is the coach or head coach does not play such a big role. I can be an assistant coach.”

It remains to be seen what Solskjaer will do next in the game in the long run, but for the time being it seems he’s enjoying the chance to be out of the limelight back in his native Norway.

Solskjaer previously had a role working with United’s academy, so it could be that a return to youth-level football might appeal to him.