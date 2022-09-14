Manchester United are yet to decide on the futures of five players linked with signing new contracts at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There have been reports involving Marcus Rashford, Fred, Luke Shaw, David de Gea, and Diogo Dalot, with the Manchester Evening News naming them as five players who could sign new deals.

However, Romano says nothing is advanced with these players, and that the club will decide soon, with little pressure to get things done too quickly anyway as many of the players mentioned have the option of adding an extra year to their current deals.

Of the five mentioned, Romano adds that Rashford is one of Man Utd’s priorities, which makes sense after the England international’s fine form at the start of this season.

“None of these negotiations are close to being completed, yet,” Romano explained.

“Manchester United will decide in the coming months, while many of these players like Rashford (one of the priorities) have clauses included to extend the contract for a further year, so Erik ten Hag and the board will soon decide how to proceed.”

United fans will no doubt hope this can be resolved soon, even if there are perhaps some doubts about the likes of Shaw and Fred, who have been pretty inconsistent in recent times.