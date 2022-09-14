Manchester City and Real Madrid monitoring Arsenal star

Manchester City and Real Madrid are monitoring Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been in talks with Arsenal regarding a new contract since February and the England international is happy at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are confident of securing Saka to a new contract, but they will have to fend off interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to 90min, Manchester City and Real Madrid are monitoring Saka, but it is expected that he will sign a new deal before the end of the year.

After bursting onto the scene at Arsenal, Saka has quickly become a key player at the club and is already a regular for his country. Interest in him is unsurprising, especially considering he is nowhere near his full potential.

Saka has already played 142 times for Arsenal, and 18 times for his country, despite only recently turning 21 years of age.

Saka has also won Arsenal’s player of the year for the last two seasons, so it’s no surprise that they want to tie him down to a long-term contract.