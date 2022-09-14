Manchester City identify next priority position, expected to scout Liverpool target

Manchester City have reportedly identified the central midfield position as an area of weakness and one that will need significant reinforcement.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Pep Guardiola is eager to add at least one high-profile midfielder to his ranks in the upcoming transfer windows.

Although Guardiola have the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri and Bernardo Silva among his options, with the former two both well into their 30s, it is obvious why the Spanish tactician may be keen to look to the future.

MORE: Two ways Potter will be an upgrade on Tuchel at Chelsea, according to former Premier League ace

One name mentioned as a player the Premier League champions could turn their attention to is Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham.

Set to host the Black and Yellows during Wednesday evening’s Champions League second Matchday, it has been noted that the Citizens, and Guardiola in particular, will be paying close attention to how the talented England international performs on Europe’s biggest stage.

These reports will certainly serve as bad news for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who have been strongly linked with a 2023 move for the 19-year-old (The Athletic).

Given the fact the midfielder’s contract at Dortmund does not expire until 2025, should any club look to prise him away from Germany before then, they should undoubtedly expect to pay a huge sum.