Manchester City join Chelsea in the race to sign Portuguese star next summer

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Leao has been heavily linked with a move away from AC Milan in recent months, with The Athletic confirming that Chelsea were interested in signing the Portuguese international during the summer transfer window.

Leao’s profile is very unique, and it’s rare to see a player similar to him in the modern game. He stands at around six foot two inches, but still possesses an immense amount of pace and has the ability to beat a man.

Usually, his profile of player would be seen playing in a centre-forward role, but Leao often operates off the left-hand side of attack.

Leao is similar to Thierry Henry in this way – a powerful, tall winger that we don’t usually see in the modern game.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Manchester City are also interested in signing Leao.

Seeing Leao play under Pep Guardiola would be exciting, as he has the perfect blend of technical ability and physical prowess. Manchester City, however, do have an array of talent in attack, so he may flourish at Chelsea due to likely being gifted more regular game time.

 

