Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund team news: Former Dortmund stars start against old club

The name on everyone’s mind tonight is, without doubt, Erling Haaland as the former Borussia Dortmund star faces his old club for the first time since his summer move to the Etihad.

The German club arrive in Manchester looking to go top of Group G after winning their opening match against FC Copenhagen 3-0 whilst City were 4-0 winners over Sevilla.

The Premier League club have not played since that match in Spain whilst the Bundesliga side were hammered 3-0 by RB Leipzig at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola has included three former Borussia Dortmund stars in his starting lineup for tonight’s clash – Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan.

Riyad Mahrez also returns to the team in place of Phil Foden with John Stones and Nathan Ake coming in at the back.

Tonight's team news ? XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand pic.twitter.com/xGzWTUdciJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022

As for Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club have made three changes from Saturday’s defeat in Leipzig with Mats Hummels, Emre Can and Giovanni Reyna coming into the side.

Jude Bellingham, a man with a lot of English eyes on him tonight, starts in midfield for the Black and Yellows.