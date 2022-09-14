Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target signs new contract at Barcelona

Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Gavi after he signed a new long-term contract.

Gavi has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent months, with 90min reporting that both Manchester United and Chelsea were showing an interest in the young midfielder.

With his contract set to expire next summer, clubs were circling with the hope that the Spaniard wouldn’t sign a new deal.

Now, Barcelona have officially announced that Gavi has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2026.

The announcement states that Gavi will have a €1bn release clause in his contract, all but ending speculation that he will be coming to the Premier League in the near future.

Gavi has already become a regular in the Barcelona side, despite being just 18 years old.

Alongside Pedri, with Sergio Busquets’ experience behind them, the two Spanish youngsters are widely regarded as two of the most highly-rated up-and-coming stars in European football.

If Gavi is receiving regular game time, then continuing his development at Barcelona makes sense, whereas Manchester United or Chelsea may not show the same faith in him.