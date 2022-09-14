Manchester United have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Europa League tie on Thursday.

After losing their opening Europa League group stage tie against Real Sociedad, their upcoming game against FC Sheriff could almost be seen as a must-win.

Losing your opening two games of the group stage would be catastrophic, so Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a fully fit squad to choose from.

Now, according to Manchester Evening News, Marcus Rashford missed training on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League clash.

Rashford has rediscovered his form in recent weeks, scoring twice against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also missing from training, but the Manchester United right-back has struggled to break into the starting eleven this season.

Missing Rashford last season wouldn’t have been too much of an issue for Manchester United due to him struggling to find any sort of form.

However, Rashford has had a resurgence in his performances this year, and his pace on the counter-attack makes him an effective option under Ten Hag.