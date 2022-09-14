Manchester United interested in signing PSG star if he doesn’t extend his contract

Manchester United are interested in signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe if he doesn’t extend his contract beyond 2024.

Despite much speculation, Mbappe signed a new deal with PSG this year. The French international has flourished for the French champions, particularly forming an impressive understanding with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Now, according to Marca (via Sport Witness), Mbappe can leave PSG on a free transfer in 2024, despite PSG initially announcing that his contract would keep him at the club until 2025.

The report also claims that Manchester United will be ready to sign Mbappe if he decides to leave PSG.

Seeing Mbappe in the Premier League would surely be exciting for all neutrals. The young, tricky forward is one of the most entertaining footballers in Europe, and his displays in the Champions League are the reason many fans describe him as the best young player in the world.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of their career, Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been tipped to be the new duo who are constantly debated as to whether who is the greatest in the world.

To see Mbappe and Haaland both battling it out in the Premier League on either side of Manchester is an exciting prospect.

