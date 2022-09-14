Exclusive: Ex-Man Utd ace welcomes Ratcliffe links, slams Glazers for lack of investment in Old Trafford and Carrington

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has welcomed fresh links with Sir Jim Ratcliffe possibly looking to buy the Red Devils from the Glazer family.

The Premier League giants have gone downhill in recent years, and there has been much frustration aimed at the ownership for a lack of investment in key areas at the club.

Man Utd have often spent big in the transfer market, but have made a series of poor choices with managerial appointments, as well as in other roles at the club, with former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also being hugely unpopular.

Chadwick would like to see someone else come in and invest more in upgrading the stadium and the training ground, saying that Ratcliffe purchasing United could give everyone a lift.

When asked if he’d be excited about Ratcliffe taking over, Chadwick responded: “Yeah, hugely. The Glazers have had a lot of bad press, obviously at first they were slightly shielded from that because Manchester United were winning trophies, which is ultimately what the fans want to see at the end of the day.

“The lack of investment since Ferguson left, and the poor investment at times in recent years, has seen the club fall a long way from where it should be. You’d expect it’s going to take a massive offer for them to sell because of what they get out of it from a business sense.

“It’s plain to see that the club needs huge investment into the infrastructure – Old Trafford is not what it was, Carrington was one of the best training grounds in the world at first, but it’s really dated now.

“A new ownership coming in could give the fans a massive lift in terms of what they want to see happening. You can’t see the Glazers ever really winning over the fan-base.

“It’s good that we’ve had a few wins and so as you’d expect things seem to have quietened down a bit, but on the whole, to see new ownership coming in would give everyone a major lift.”