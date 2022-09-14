Manchester United are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak next summer.

Martin Dubravka was recently signed on a season-long loan from Newcastle United to play second fiddle to David De Gea. However, with it only being a short-term deal, Manchester United will need to find another number two next summer.

Dean Henderson will be returning from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, but there’s a good chance he could leave on a permanent after getting another taste of first-team football.

Now, according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Manchester United will make a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak next summer.

The report claims Manchester United are looking for a goalkeeper with international quality, to really push De Gea and give him some much-needed competition.

De Gea has slowly declined in recent years and is showing signs of struggling to adapt to the modern game.

His shot stopping ability is still at an elite level, but in terms of commanding his box and playing out from the back, he’s showing signs of weakness, especially with Erik ten Hag’s new, possession-based system.