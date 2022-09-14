Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver says Ryan Lowe could be replacing Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager in the future.

Weaver claims Victor Orta is a big fan of the 43-year-old Preston manager and he could be managing the Yorkshire club in the future.

Lowe has managed to lead both Bury and Plymouth to League 2 promotion and now manages Preston who sit 9th in the standings.

“He does have an attacking brand of football as we’ve mentioned and it’s been noticed elsewhere,” Weaver said.

“A big fan of his is Victor Orta, the sporting director at Leeds United. He’s taken some interest in what Ryan Lowe does, and he may be on a list of future potential Leeds United managers at Elland Road.”

Leeds have no plans to change the manager right now, as they look to build after a difficult season last year which saw the club only survive relegation battle on the last day of the season.

Marsch has led the team into a decent start despite losing two stars in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to Barcelona and Man City.