PFA respond to Todd Boehly’s calls for All-Stars game

The PFA has issued a response to Todd Boehly’s idea for a north vs south All-Stars game to be factored into the footballing calendar.

The intriguing idea is very popular in the United States of America, however, it is not a concept that British sport, specifically football, is overly familiar with.

The closest to any kind of ‘All-Stars’ game the UK has come is Soccer Aid, which takes place once a year and is designed to raise money for charity while players, some former pros and other celebrities, have fun in the process.

However, eager to see the United Kingdom take an American approach to their national sport, Boehly, who spoke at a conference recently, as quoted by Guardian, said: “Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports, and really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?”

The Blues’ owner’s comments have already divided opinions with former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville taking to social media to show his disapproval.

I keep saying it but the quicker we get the Regulator in the better. US investment into English football is a clear and present danger to the pyramid and fabric of the game. They just don’t get it and think differently. They also don’t stop till they get what they want! ? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 14, 2022

MORE: Chelsea vs RB Salzburg confirmed lineups: Kepa in, but £34m summer signing on bench

Issuing a response to the business tycoon’s idea, although not criticising it, the PFA have poured cold water on the possibility of an All-Stars game being introduced anytime soon.

As per The Times, a spokesperson for the PFA said: “Football can’t just keep forcing more and more into an already crowded schedule.

“We work closely with union colleagues in the major US sports and so we understand the value and the popularity of the All Star events. Ideas shouldn’t be dismissed just because they might be concepts we’re not familiar with, especially if they have the potential to raise funds that can be used for benefit right across football.

“Ultimately, though, we can’t just keep adding fixtures and events without a proper and wide-reaching review of the calendar.”

Would you like to see an All-Stars game included in the annual football calendar, or do you think England’s top-flight should avoid it at all costs? – Let us know in the comments.