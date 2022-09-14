Manchester United fans have been left shell-shocked after disgraced forward Mason Greenwood has been recalled back to his side’s senior first team.

Greenwood was suspended indefinitely at the start of the year following allegations made online by an adult female. The audio clip that was posted appeared to demonstrate sexual and verbal abuse but it is important to remember that the English striker has not yet been found guilty of any charges brought against him.

MORE: Two ways Potter will be an upgrade on Tuchel at Chelsea, according to former Premier League ace

What is the latest Mason Greenwood news?

Despite being out of action for nearly 12 months, and although it remains unclear if this is an error, Greenwood has surprisingly been included back into the Red Devils’ squad list for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.