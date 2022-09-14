Porto manager’s wife and two sons attacked after Champions League defeat

Champions League
Porto were heavily beaten last night in the Champions League by Club Brugge which provoked a disgusting attack on manager Sergio Conceicao’s family. 

The Portuguese champions lost 4-0 to the Belgian side which leaves them bottom of Group B but there is still plenty of time to turn things around.

The defeat angered some people who call themselves Porto fans and they reacted by throwing stones and other objects at a car carrying Conceicao’s family outside of the  Estádio do Dragão.

According to Record, projectiles broke the windows of the car and hit his wife and at least one of the children.

Porto released a statement condemning the incident on Wednesday, which stated:

“Porto totally repudiate the attack on coach Sergio Conceicao’s family car last night outside the Estadio do Dragao,

“Porto also regret the lack of protection from the authorities and calls for the author or authors of this savage act to be quickly identified and held accountable,” it read.

Sérgio Conceição’s family are said to still be in shock after the disgusting attack.

It is the 47-year-old’s 6th season in charge of FC Porto, where he has performed remarkably and has shown total dedication to the club. The Portuguese club’s season has started off fine apart from the Champions League and it is unknown why these fans acted in such a horrible way.

