The Premier League have announced that Manchester City vs Arsenal in October has been postponed.

After The Queen sadly passed away, the Premier League announced that all games last weekend would be postponed.

With her funeral announced for Monday 19th September, a further three games have been postponed for this weekend coming up, due to issues with a lack of policing.

Arsenal’s Europa League fixture against PSV on Thursday night has also been postponed, which has led to the Premier League making a decision regarding a future fixture.

The Premier League have now announced (via Sky Sports) that Arsenal versus Manchester City, which was due to be played on Wednesday 19th October, has been postponed, with a new date to be announced in due course.

This is due to Arsenal vs PSV being rearranged for Thursday 20th October, with the Europa League competition taking priority due to its knockout format.

Hopefully, this will be the end of the fixture chaos, as the congestion that will occur further down the line is going to be tough for players, especially with the World Cup taking place in the middle of the season.