North vs South Premier League All-Star XI’s – Who’d win as De Bruyne and Salah link up against Jesus and Kane?

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has floated the idea of a North vs South All-Stars match in the Premier League, based on similar matches played in some sports in the USA.

“Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” Boehly said, as quoted by Football365.

“And really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200 million dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday.

“So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

The Blues chief may get some ridicule for the idea, but could it end up being an entertaining event? And could the money raised from the game go towards financial support for the lower leagues and grassroots football?

More importantly, who would make the All-Star North and South line ups? We thought we’d give it our best shot at picking the XI’s below.

First up, here’s our effort at a line up of the best players from the Northern clubs, and yes, it’s predictably Liverpool and Manchester City-heavy, though Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes also got in!

This would be some team to watch, though perhaps these games would be made more interesting if there was a limited number of places for players from one club, meaning a mix of players from the likes of Everton and Newcastle being in there as well.

Meanwhile, here’s out Southern XI, which also looks like it would take some beating, though on balance we’d probably back the team from the North to come out on top in this clash…

Who do you think would win out of these two teams? Did we leave out anyone who you think should make it in? Let us know in the comments!