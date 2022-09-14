(Video) Excellent movement from Messi helps work space for emphatic PSG equaliser

Champions League
Posted by

Despite falling behind to a first-half strike from Maccabi Haifa’s Tjarron Chery, Paris Saint-Germain are back on level terms thanks to an equaliser from superstar Lionel Messi.

The French giants trailed after just 24 minutes, but have wasted little time putting the contest back in the balance.

Messi’s strike, which has come a few minutes before half-time, now means that as things stand, Paris Saint-Germain are second in Group H on four points, narrowly behind Benfica on goal difference.

MORE: (Video) Joe Hart purposely aims for reporter during UCL warm-up

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Maccabi Haifa take shock lead over PSG
Liverpool star takes blame for Reds’ poor form
Video: Insane assist makes Dinamo Zagreb consolation goal extra special

Check out the moment the former Barcelona attacker netted below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.