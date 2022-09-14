Video: Insane assist makes Dinamo Zagreb consolation goal extra special

Dinamo Zagreb shocked the European football world last week beating Chelsea 1-0 in their opening Champions League group game. 

The Croatian side tried to back that up tonight in Italy but were defeated 3-1 at the hands of Italian champions, AC Milan.

Milan took a 2-0 lead in the match before Zagreb pulled one back, which ended up being only a consolation goal. Although it did not mean much in the end, the assist from Bruno Petkovic in the build-up to the goal was simply sensational and can be seen below.

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports

