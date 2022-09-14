(Video) Joe Hart purposely aims for reporter during UCL warm-up

Celtic FC
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has been caught on camera purposely aiming a shot at one of TV Sport’s reporters during his team’s pre-match warm-up.

The Hoops are currently in action against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League’s second Matchday of the new 2022-23 season.

At the time of writing, the game is 1-1 after 30 minutes thanks to goals from Artem Bondarenko and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

However, the moment of the game arguably came before kick-off when Hart was picked up on camera eyeing up a shot, which thanks to some neat technique, founds it’s intended target.

