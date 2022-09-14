New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has suggested that the Premier League introduces an all-star game like they have in American sports.

Boehly has spent the majority of his career working in the American game. Now, he’s taken over at Chelsea in the Premier League, and he’s suggested that the English game take a league out of the American’s by organising a north versus south all-star game.

Liverpool manager Klopp has hit back at Boehly’s claims, as seen in the video below.

? "He forgets in the big sports in America, they have four month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?" Jurgen Klopp's response to Todd Boehly's idea of a north vs south "All Star" game pic.twitter.com/hpb03mUMFU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 13, 2022

The suggestion from Boehly wouldn’t make sense for multiple reasons, but with the congested fixture list Premier League clubs already have to deal with, adding a meaningless game in the mix wouldn’t be a smart idea.