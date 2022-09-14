Video: Maccabi Haifa take shock lead over PSG

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain have fallen behind in Israel as Maccabi Haifa take a shock lead. 

The Israelian side are expected to be rolled over tonight by the French champions and the plethora of talent that they have in their squad but the match has not started off in line with that expectation.

Maccabi Haifa took the lead after a beautiful cross from Dolev Haziza which was met in the box by Tjaronn Chery.

If they go on to win the match it will put the ‘Chery’ on top of what has already been an incredible achievement to reach this stage of the competition.

Footage Courtesy of CBS Sports and Canal+

