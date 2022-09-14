Video: Man City turn game around with two quickfire wonder goals at the Etihad

Manchester City have turned the match around at the Etihad after two wonder goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland makes it 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund.

It hasn’t been a vintage Man City performance tonight with the home side not creating the number of chances they would have liked but when you have the quality of players the Manchester club have in their side it doesn’t take long to turn the tide.

City drew level after a rocket from John Stones and that helped increase the pressure on Dortmund.

OH WOW JOHN STONES! ? Man City find their way back into the game through an unlikely source. What a strike! #UCL pic.twitter.com/snMmX9jB5y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

JOHN STONES WITH A BANGER. ? pic.twitter.com/A1ZiBUn2Pi — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

With Man City now needing a winner, it was always written in the stars for Haaland to score against his old club, who finished impeccable from a sensational Joao Cancelo cross.

HAALAND, STOP THAT! ? A ridiculous assist from Cancelo, an even more ridiculous finish from Erling Haaland ? How does he do this!? #UCL pic.twitter.com/7u2W23ZC6j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2022

IT HAD TO BE ERLING HAALAND AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB ? pic.twitter.com/QSmZ6COy8H — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports