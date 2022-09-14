Video: Man City turn game around with two quickfire wonder goals at the Etihad

Manchester City
Manchester City have turned the match around at the Etihad after two wonder goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland makes it 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund. 

It hasn’t been a vintage Man City performance tonight with the home side not creating the number of chances they would have liked but when you have the quality of players the Manchester club have in their side it doesn’t take long to turn the tide.

City drew level after a rocket from John Stones and that helped increase the pressure on Dortmund.

With Man City now needing a winner, it was always written in the stars for Haaland to score against his old club, who finished impeccable from a sensational Joao Cancelo cross.

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports

