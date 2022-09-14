(Video) Noah Okafor dampens Stamford Bridge mood as RB Salzburg dent Chelsea’s UCL hopes

Chelsea have been playing a lot better than they did last week against Dinamo Zagreb but unfortunately, the Blues have been unable to capitalise on their showing.

Having lost one nil during last week’s Champions League group opener, the Blues, guided by debutant manager Graham Potter, would have known that anything less than a victory in Wednesday night’s second Matchday against RB Salzburg, would leave their European hopes hanging by a thread.

Potter found himself on course to win his first game in charge after wide-attacker Raheem Sterling opened the game’s scoring shortly after the half-time break.

However, with a little less than 20 minutes left in the game, RB Salzburg attacker Noah Okafor has fired his side back on level terms.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg The visitors are back level through Noah Okafor!#UCL pic.twitter.com/gU3SjYPpUQ — DEAN FOOTBALL? (@DEANFOOTBALL1) September 14, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports