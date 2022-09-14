Video: Potential Man City target gives Borussia Dortmund the lead at the Etihad

Manchester City have gone a goal behind at the Etihad thanks to a goal from Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. 

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Man City have reportedly identified the central midfield position as an area of weakness and one that will need significant reinforcement next summer.

One man linked with filling the role in Pep Guardiola’s side is Dortmund’s Bellingham. The youngster is the subject of interest for a lot of clubs in Europe and his value has only increased with his goal at the Etihad – something we potentially might see a lot more of in the future.

