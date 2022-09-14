Video: Rangers defy UEFA by playing English national anthem before Champions League match

Champions League
Rangers have defied UEFA by playing the English national anthem before their Champions League clash with Napoli tonight.

It is the Scottish side’s first match since the passing of The Queen – who they have a strong connection with – and after the minute of silence to respect her passing, Ibrox sang the English national anthem after it was played through the stadium’s speakers.

UEFA placed a ban on British teams playing the national anthem before Champions League matches tonight, an order Rangers decided to ignore.

