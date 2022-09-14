(Video) Sterling gives Potter Chelsea lift off as Blues take UCL lead vs RB Salzburg

Chelsea have taken a huge step toward salvaging their 2022-23 Champions League campaign
Having suffered an opening day one-nil group game defeat against Dinamo Zagreb, the Blues, led by new boss Graham Potter, would have known that anything less than a win on Wednesday night would leave their European hopes in tatters.
MORE: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund team news: Former Dortmund stars start against old club
Despite naming a much-changed starting 11, which also included an unusual formation, Potter is on course to get off to a winning start after wide-attacker Raheem Sterling fired in a second-half goal.
Check out the moment the England international opened the game’s scoring below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.
Raheem sterling goal…
I’m absolutely loving the way we’re playing today…pic.twitter.com/xfDdb7Owfe
— ??? ??????? ????? (@TheChelseaWatch) September 14, 2022