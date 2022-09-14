(Video) Sterling gives Potter Chelsea lift off as Blues take UCL lead vs RB Salzburg

Chelsea have taken a huge step toward salvaging their 2022-23 Champions League campaign

Having suffered an opening day one-nil group game defeat against Dinamo Zagreb, the Blues, led by new boss Graham Potter, would have known that anything less than a win on Wednesday night would leave their European hopes in tatters.

Despite naming a much-changed starting 11, which also included an unusual formation, Potter is on course to get off to a winning start after wide-attacker Raheem Sterling fired in a second-half goal.

Check out the moment the England international opened the game’s scoring below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.