Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has confirmed he held talks with Manchester United this year ahead of a potential move back to the Premier League.

Bachmann was part of the Watford side who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season. Often playing second fiddle to Ben Foster, Bachmann is now the number one at Watford in the Championship.

Manchester United eventually signed Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle as a backup to David De Gea, after Dean Henderson was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Now, Bachmann has confirmed he held talks with Manchester United this year ahead of a potential summer move.

“There have been talks with Manchester United. That’s no secret. Of course, it’s great to be associated with such a club. It was also a serious story. There were negotiations between the clubs and of course between me and the clubs,” said Bachmann, speaking to Austrian publication LAOLA1 Redaktion.

Dubravka is clearly happy to play a backup role at Manchester United, whereas Bachmann may have prioritised being a number one goalkeeper.

Playing for Manchester United is of course a dream for many players, but sometimes playing regularly is the priority for some.

Bachmann isn’t guaranteed a number one spot for his country, so playing week in week out will be necessary if he wants to be the main man for Austria.