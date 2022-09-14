From Germany: Player has decided to join West Ham

Reports in Germany suggest Dan-Axel Zagadou is closing in on a transfer to West Ham.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with the Hammers in recent times, and the latest on his future is that he has agreed a deal with an unnamed club in England.

It’s strongly implied that this is West Ham, even though there have been murmurings of some other clubs in the Premier League also showing an interest in him in recent times.

Manchester United were linked with Zagadou not so long ago, but it appears he’s no longer a priority for them, and the London Stadium is surely going to be his next destination.

With reports also suggesting that Craig Dawson could be leaving West Ham in January, it makes sense that someone like Zagadou has become a target for David Moyes to ensure he has more depth in that department this season.

Zagadou has been a free agent since leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season.