Egersunds IK centre-back Sebastian Sorlie Henriksen admits his dream is to play for Newcastle United in the future.

The young defender plays in third tier of Norwegian football and represented Norway U18.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan to gain experience before returning to his parent club Viking FK.

“The aim is to go as far as possible,” Henriksen said when asked about his own ambitions. “And the big dream is Newcastle.”

Henriksen has made only one appearance in top tier Norwegian league with his parent club Viking FK and the youngster has a long way to go before playing Premier League football.