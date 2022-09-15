‘A big problem for Tottenham’ – Reporter says star has caused huge issue at Spurs

Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has claimed Lucas Moura’s political stance has caused a big problem for Tottenham.

Moura has recently shared his political views and support for right-wing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

The Brazilian expressed his support for Bolsonaro in a recent interview ahead of the upcoming elections.

“Yeah, it is a big PR problem. I think it’s been a PR problem for Tottenham for a while. I know for certain that they have, in the past, been very, very reluctant for Lucas to talk about his politics in public – it’s been no secret what he thinks,” said Pitt-Brooke on the View From the Lane podcast.

Mixing politics with football is never a good idea, and it appears Tottenham aren’t too happy with Moura expressing his views in this way.