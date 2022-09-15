TalkSport pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor suggests Man City star Kalvin Phillips to re-join Leeds United on a loan deal.

The 26-year-old joined Man City this summer in a £42m deal but has failed to start a game and has only made three appearances so far for the Citizens.

The England international was only introduced to the game last night against Borussia Dortmund as an injury-time substitute and his place in World Cup team is under serious risk.

Agbonlahor used his Twitter account to suggest a loan deal to Leeds for Kalvin Phillips.

Shame to see kalvin Phillips getting 1 minute of playing time. Can’t they loan him back to Leeds for the season? — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) September 14, 2022

This potential move is only possible in January as transfer window was closed on September 1.