Alexandre Lacazette to have surgery on vocal cords following bizarre interview video

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly undergo surgery on his vocal cords after a recent appearance on Prime Video Sport France likely left a few fans surprised and confused by his voice.

Watch the clip below that shows Lacazette speaking in a really high pitched tone after the end of a game, nothing like he sounded during the interviews he gave during his time in the Premier League with Arsenal…

? Alexandre Lacazette sur les coups de pied arrêtés : "On savait que c'était notre point faible… Je suis désolé pour les supporters." La déception de l’attaquant Lyonnais après la défaite sur le rocher. #ASMOL #Ligue1UberEats #PrimeVideoLigue1 pic.twitter.com/EhAPi0eE6U — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) September 11, 2022

It seems there is now an explanation for this, and L’Equipe report that the former Gunners forward will have to have a small growth removed from his vocal cords.

The French source claims Lacazette has had this issue since earlier in the summer, but it doesn’t seem to have stopped him from being able to play for Lyon.

With the international break coming up, however, it seems a good time for Lacazette to have this sorted out.

Everyone will hope the surgery goes well for Lacazette, who was a top performer for Arsenal and who has started strongly since returning for a second spell with Lyon this season.